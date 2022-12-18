44 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for 1.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Citigroup raised their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $131.19 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.46 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.06 and a 200-day moving average of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.