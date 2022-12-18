44 Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after purchasing an additional 357,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,380,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,059,316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.60.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $267.41 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $142.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.75 and a 200-day moving average of $252.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

