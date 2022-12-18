51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of COE stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of -0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

