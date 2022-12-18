51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 76,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 219.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.77. 20,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,949. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $9.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About 51Talk Online Education Group

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

