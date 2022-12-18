820 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Bought by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 704.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 2.3 %

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.99. 573,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,519. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $211.06 and a one year high of $318.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

