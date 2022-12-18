Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASGI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $20.77.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGI. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 11.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

