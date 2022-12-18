Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ASGI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $20.77.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.