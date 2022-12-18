Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.17.
Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 34.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.