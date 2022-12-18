Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -180.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 34.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

