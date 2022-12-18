Achain (ACT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $51,801.59

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $51,801.59 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00026123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000321 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005013 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004302 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

