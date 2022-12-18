ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $19.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

