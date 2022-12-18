Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $127.00 at Barclays

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.40.

Shares of WMS opened at $85.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.08. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

In related news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,003,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 770,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,514,000 after buying an additional 663,347 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 961.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after buying an additional 613,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after buying an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

