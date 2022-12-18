AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Citigroup

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.67.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE AGCO opened at $130.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 18.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,755,000 after purchasing an additional 511,489 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $42,196,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth approximately $58,666,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 363.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 302,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.