Aion Price Tops $0.0307 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $15.39 million and approximately $560,166.24 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00117056 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00203955 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00053026 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00038769 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.