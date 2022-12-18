Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at CIBC

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACDVF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $20.43.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Air Canada will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.