Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives $152.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.20.

EADSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Airbus in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Airbus from €155.00 ($163.16) to €185.00 ($194.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. Airbus has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03.

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Airbus had a return on equity of 46.71% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

