Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives $152.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.20.
EADSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Airbus in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Airbus from €155.00 ($163.16) to €185.00 ($194.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Airbus Stock Performance
Shares of Airbus stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. Airbus has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03.
About Airbus
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
