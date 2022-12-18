Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALKGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALK. Cowen decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.45.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ALK opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.55 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 50,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

