Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALK. Cowen decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.45.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ALK opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.55 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 50,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.