Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALK. Cowen decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.45.
Alaska Air Group Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE:ALK opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.55 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 50,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.
Alaska Air Group Company Profile
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.