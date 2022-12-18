Algorand Trading Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and $50.43 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00071070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00052963 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022008 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000218 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,357,819,035 coins and its circulating supply is 7,134,428,610 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

