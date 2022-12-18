Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Alico from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Alico Stock Down 3.5 %

ALCO stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.67. Alico has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12.

Alico Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Alico

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is 46.40%.

In other Alico news, Director Katherine English sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $32,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alico

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 1,503.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 1,068.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Stories

