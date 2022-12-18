Allied Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $25,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $101,000. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $748,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $246.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.75. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

