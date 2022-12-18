Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $62,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $627,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,579,000 after buying an additional 121,113 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $203,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.30%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

