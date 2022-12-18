American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,164 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.14% of American Tower worth $137,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.45. 3,724,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,999. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.32.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

