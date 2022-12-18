Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,410 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,210 ($14.84) to GBX 1,410 ($17.30) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANFGF. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.56) to GBX 1,275 ($15.64) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.00) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a $10.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,220 ($14.97) to GBX 1,300 ($15.95) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,164.15.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.