APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Holdings Lowered by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,504 shares during the quarter. APA comprises 1.0% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.55%.

APA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.