Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $11.53 million and $899,634.69 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00071190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00053016 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001130 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022040 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

