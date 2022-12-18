Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $697,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,660,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 124.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $63.04 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

