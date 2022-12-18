Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Short Interest Update

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,300 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the November 15th total of 739,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens lowered Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of Arcosa stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.53. 1,559,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average is $56.25. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $65.80.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $350,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,434.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,069 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Arcosa by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Arcosa by 2,296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

