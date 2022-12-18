Ardor Price Tops $0.0683 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $68.22 million and approximately $13.13 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0683 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00070907 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00052633 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001129 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008085 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021758 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001500 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004156 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000219 BTC.
Ardor Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
