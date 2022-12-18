Ardor Reaches Market Cap of $68.40 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $68.40 million and $13.58 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0685 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00071251 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00053002 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001139 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008204 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022094 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001495 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004208 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000219 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
