Ark (ARK) 1-Day Volume Tops $35.07 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $47.04 million and $35.07 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00026120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000321 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004307 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 169,828,736 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.