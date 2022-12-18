ASD (ASD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.64 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. ASD has a market capitalization of $46.10 million and $1.64 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0698 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00016126 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040662 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00219321 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0694938 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,719,957.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

