ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASGN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ASGN to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.41. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. ASGN has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $131.89.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ASGN by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

