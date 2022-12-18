Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 368.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 380,439 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 2.5% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $79,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 206.0% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 308.1% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,815 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at $105,864,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $213.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.92. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

