Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 44,855 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.9% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $59,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $95.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.25. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

