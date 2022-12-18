Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 123,654 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,802,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,298 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,563,000 after purchasing an additional 826,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.33.

Shares of VRTX opened at $304.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $210.35 and a 1-year high of $324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

