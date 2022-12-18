ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ATS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

ATS Price Performance

OTCMKTS ATSAF opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. ATS has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $42.17.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

