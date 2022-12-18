Augur Market Cap Hits $54.75 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $4.98 or 0.00029670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Augur has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $54.75 million and $14.73 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $890.06 or 0.05305875 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00487259 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,842.99 or 0.28870306 BTC.
About Augur
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
