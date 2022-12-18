Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.15 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$4.10 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$1.43 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$1.36 and a 1-year high of C$8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of C$463.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.81.

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$50.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

