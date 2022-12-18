AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,568.40.

AZO stock opened at $2,380.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,437.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,253.52.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $25.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 124.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

