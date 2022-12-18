Avalanche (AVAX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $82.96 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.86 or 0.00071023 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.69 billion and $82.96 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00052747 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001130 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008089 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021771 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001500 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004166 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000125 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,491,464 coins and its circulating supply is 311,085,474 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
