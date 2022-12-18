Axie Infinity Trading Down 16.5% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $6.89 or 0.00041094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $686.38 million and approximately $35.26 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,633,480 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,697,679.41551101 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.75721843 USD and is down -10.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $78,821,016.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

