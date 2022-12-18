Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.13.
AXON opened at $169.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.79 and a beta of 0.75. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $193.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,536,000 after buying an additional 386,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,867,000 after buying an additional 248,746 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 286,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,446,000 after buying an additional 207,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
