Badger DAO Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00013725 BTC on major exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $38.97 million and approximately $791,510.30 worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

