BakeryToken (BAKE) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One BakeryToken token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. BakeryToken has a market cap of $1.07 million and $2.71 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BakeryToken Token Profile

BakeryToken is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

