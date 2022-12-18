Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 188 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 12.1% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,774,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $546,298,000 after purchasing an additional 298,792 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $206.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.74 and a 200 day moving average of $202.14. The stock has a market cap of $389.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

