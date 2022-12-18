Bangor Savings Bank Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 0.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $849,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 76,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,228,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,748,000 after buying an additional 313,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $73.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $60.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,160 shares of company stock worth $6,671,443 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

