Bangor Savings Bank Has $12.17 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.50 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $52.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.