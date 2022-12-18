Bangor Savings Bank Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,162,000 after purchasing an additional 476,257 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,504,000 after purchasing an additional 938,091 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.6 %

ABBV opened at $160.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.13 and its 200 day moving average is $147.16. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

