Bangor Savings Bank Has $789,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 308.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $151.00 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of -306.08, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

