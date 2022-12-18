Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 1,594 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $854,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 270,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after buying an additional 43,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.