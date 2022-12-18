Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 3,308 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth $1,931,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 43.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,274,000 after acquiring an additional 354,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $910,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 1,394.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 117,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 126,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Virtu Financial by 15.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

VIRT stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

