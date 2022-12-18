Barclays Lowers Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $45.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. Braze has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $82.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 925 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,301.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,036,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,181,450.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 264,070 shares of company stock worth $9,058,877 and sold 63,062 shares worth $2,067,882. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Braze by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Braze by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

